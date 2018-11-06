Tech

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2017 to 2023

Market Highlights

The study reveals that Millimeter Wave Technology is trending in North America region. The Millimeter Wave Technology market is highly competitive with nearly two-thirds of the market being captured by E-Band Communications, LLC (US), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), NEC Corp. (Japan). Additionally, it is estimated that the mobile data traffic is anticipated grow at a fast pace during the forecasted period. Thus, Millimeter wave is required to transmit the large amounts of data.

The study indicates that the growing demand of Millimeter Wave Technology Market is expected to hold the major share in the market by 2023.The manufacturers is contributing to the highest investment in advanced solutions and develop innovative products for the uses. The demand of the Millimeter wave is increasing with the technological advancement in telecom industries, providing 5G services at the speed up to 10GBPS.

The Millimeter Wave Technology Market is growing rapidly over 36.1% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~ 2,112.2 Million by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Millimeter Wave Technology market – Aviat Networks, Inc. (Singapore), Farran Technology Ltd. (Ireland), Millimeter Wave Products, Inc. (US), BridgeWave Communications, Inc. (US), E-Band Communications, LLC (US), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), NEC Corp. (Japan), SAGE Millimeter, Inc. (US),  Millitech, Inc. (US), Millivision Technologies (US), Vubiq Networks, Inc. (US), Smiths Group Plc. (UK), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), Elva-1 (Sweden) and Siklu Communication, Ltd. (Israel) among others.

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Segmentation

The Millimeter Wave Technology Market has been segmented on the basis product, frequency band, license type, end -users and region. The major player such as Apple Inc., Nokia and Ericsson are testing the applications of the 5G millimeter wave wireless technology which is next generation 5G data speed. This millimeter wave technology will, thus, improve cellular performance for the smart phones and other connected devices.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Millimeter Wave Technology market is studied in different regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the Millimeter Wave Technology market. Furthermore, Europe regions is projected towards the highest market growth in the forecast year as the millimeter wave technology is being used for the high-speed wireless mobile and fixed-point Internet.

Millimeter Wave Technology Market by Regions:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • Rest of the World

Intended Audience

  • Industrial automation equipment providers
  • End users of the millimeter wave technology
  • Millimeter wave providers
  • Technology providers
  • Consultancy firms/advisory firms
  • Technology investors
  • Research institutes,
  • System Integrators
  • Research/Consultancy firms

