Kosmic Fusion Offers Spiritual Awakening and Spiritual Transformation Workshops Worldwide

Kosmic Fusion is a growing worldwide movement for world makeover, founded by Sree Maa. They have been providing workshops for spiritual awakening and spiritual transformation for years. They are offering an opportunity to join their regular Kosmic Satsangs after completion of these workshops.

Kosmic Fusion’s goal is to provide every individual with Absolute truth without any influenced fluff and jargon. They believe in Honesty, Integrity & Authenticity. They accentuate equal importance on all their beliefs as these are important for growing spiritual quotient. Their experiential spiritual AwaKeNiN & TrANsForMaTioN workshop help you remove subtle and dense energy bodies and radiate Quantum Vortex Scalar-Wave Photon Pulse.

The process of spiritual AwaKeNiN & TrANsForMaTioN begins with realization of your full potential and developing this bond with the Absolute. These workshops give you a touch of Absolute which can’t be described in words. Their spiritual workshops help you feel the connection with the Source/Void. Such spiritual workshops provide you with a platform where the Absolute bonds with you and reminds you of your true SELF.

These workshops are for anyone who is ready to explore beyond the mundane 3D world. Other than that, exceptional Healers, 9-5 Office Bunnies, Tarot Readers, Psychics, Home Makers, Students, Retired personnel have participated in these workshops. Eventually, with the help of spiritual workshops, you breathe the loving Signature left behind by the Absolute 24×7, also known as the Quantum Vortex Scalar-Wave Photon Pulse (QVSWPP).

Kosmic Fusion does not impose any “religious” teachings and is strictly against “religious conversion”; all workshops help the participants to unfold the complex mechanism of Physical, Emotional, Mental and Spiritual blocks which can be overcome by identifying, addressing and resolving core issues. Visit https://www.kosmicfusion.com/ or contact at 0275 11 44 87 to register yourself.

About the Company:
Kosmic Fusion is a non-religious worldwide movement towards a world makeover. We follow & practice our path to Self-realization and God-Consciousness. Over the years participants of their workshops have resolved severe Physical, Emotional, Mental and Spiritual blocks by simply receiving powerful Silent Transmissions. The mission of Kosmic Fusion is driven by volunteers with the most diverse background & belief systems, they are charged up to bring positive changes to others exploring Spirituality to Awaken, Transform & Transcend perceived limitations.

