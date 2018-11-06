Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 6, 2018: Human Machine Interaction (HMI), also known as user interface or user interface, is a medium and dialogue interface for the transmission and exchange of information between people and computers and is an important part of the computer system.

The cloud-based HMIs are gaining popularity owing to the growing IIoT market and increasing demand for new technology by end-user industries.

In 2017, the global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Machine Interaction (HMI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Advantech

Emersion Electric

General Electric

Honeywell International

Kontron

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI)

Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Logistics

Industrial Automation

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI)

1.4.3 Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 Logistics

1.5.4 Industrial Automation

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market Size

2.2 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

