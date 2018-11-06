Business

Global Food Premix Market Worth USD 1,906.5 Million By 2023

Comment(0)

The Global Food Premix Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1,906.5 million by 2023. The factors such as inadequate eating habits, high caloric intake, and metabolic defects lead to micronutrient deficiencies, affecting more than two billion people worldwide and bolstering the addition of food premixes to processed foods.

Key Findings in the Food Premixes Market Study:

Vitamin Premixes Dominate the Global Food Premix Market –

The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing consumer preferences for blends of different functional ingredients, multiple nutritional benefits to humans, growing consumption of vitamin supplements due to rising number of vitamin deficiency cases, and increasing demand for vitamin fortified food products. However, the nucleotide food premixes projected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR than the vitamin premixes during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand to fortify infant food products.

Browse in-depth Report on –https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-premix-market/

Food and Beverages Industry Provides Many Opportunities Through 2023 –

Food premixes are one of the important functional ingredients for several food products. They are increasingly gaining an attention from food manufacturers owing to their contribution to palatability, satisfaction, and nutrition. Food premixes offer tremendous number of functional benefits for food; it is mainly used to enhance flavor & texture, boost nutrient content, improve appearance, and add nutritional stability to finished products.

Scope of the Study –
 Global Food Premix Market, by Application –
• Nutrition and Health Supplements
• Dietary Supplements
• Clinical Nutrition
• Food and Beverages
• Milk and Milk Products
• Bakery & Confectionery
• Pharmaceuticals

 Global Food Premix Market, by Type –
• Vitamin Premix
• Mineral Premix
• Amino Acid Premix
• Nucleotide Premix
• Fiber Premix
• Nutraceutical Premix

Download Sample Report at – https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/?cp_id=4236

 Global Food Premix Market, by Drivers –
• Growing Health and Wellness Trend
• Increasing Demand for fortified Food Products
• Convenience in Usage as a Single Ingredient Over Multiple Ingredients

 Global Food Premix Market, by Restraints –
• Regulatory Structure and Intervention
• Technical Problems During Storage and Handling Procedures

Contact Us:

Viren Shrivastava
AVP- Sales and Marketing
Email: viren@meticulousresearch.com

Also Read
Business

Seeding Planters Market By Region, Vendors, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Seeding planters or specifically, tractor-powered seeding planters are the machines used for crop production. Owing to technological advancement seeding become much easier and more efficient as compare to the traditional way of seeding. Apart from seeding planter, the other two traditional way of seeding are human-based and animal-based. Advanced and developed economics have already been […]
Business

Global Varicella Vaccine Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description : Varicella vaccine, also known as chickenpox vaccine, is a vaccine that protects against chickenpox. One dose of vaccine prevents 95% of moderate disease and 100% of severe disease. Two doses of vaccine is more effective than one. If given to those who are not immune within five days of exposure to chickenpox it […]
Business

Data Encryption Market Report Analysis with Market Share by Types, Applications and by Regions

Data Encryption Global Market – Overview The momentous increase in the adoption of cloud technology, mobility and bring your own device technology (BYOD) among the enterprises to reduce IT infrastructure cost and minimize the data loss has increased the adoption of data encryption technology within organizations. The database on cloud which stores documents and allow […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *