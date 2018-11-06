Business

Global Bioenergy Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 6, 2018: About Bioenergy

Bioenergy refers to renewable energy derived from biomass and renewable resources. Some of the commonly used biomass resources are sourced from food and feed crops, energy crops, organic wastes, wood, bagasse, straw, forestry, and forest residues. Bioenergy is an essential part of the renewable energy industry.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global bioenergy market to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bioenergy market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Bioenergy Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Archer Daniels Midland
  • BP
  • Cargill
  • POET
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Wilmar International

Market driver

  • Increasing concerns about environment and energy security
Market challenge

  • Fall in crude oil prices
Market trend

  • Increasing investments in the bioenergy sectors
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

