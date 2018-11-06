Tech

Distec expands POS-Line with UHD monitor Brilan 4k 75″

Comment(0)

Distec GmbH – leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – presents its latest monitor in ultra-high definition at booth 228 in hall 8 at SPS IPC Drives in Nuremberg from the 27th to 29th November 2018: the Brilan 4k 75″. The robust 75″ UHD monitor features a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and a brightness of 700 cd/m².” All this makes the new UHD Brilan monitor an excellent choice for industrial use in information displays, as a control monitor in prepress and for digital signage”, explained Axel Schäfer, Head of Division Monitor Solutions at Distec GmbH.

PC box passively cooled

The new passively cooled PC box for POS-line monitors available in sizes 32 to 65 inches is based on the seventh generation of Intel i5 (Kaby Lake, 14nm, i5-7300U) with a TDP of 15W. The integrated, passive cooling and the use of an SSD enable you to operate the monitor system under full load even at high ambient temperatures. The system is designed for 24/7 continuous operation. The flat PC box has no rotating parts and is extremely service-friendly, as it can be removed from the monitor. It can also be configured independently of the monitor and impresses with its low power consumption. For the PC Distec guarantees an availability of at least five years.

Xtra-Line 27″ in an elegant design with glass front

Another highlight is the Xtra-Line 27″ monitor with touch display and elegant glass front. The Xtra-Line brand includes monitors with special features and designs. Thus, all Xtra-Line monitors have a rugged metal housing, VGA, HDMI and DP Interfaces, a very small overall depth and are particularly suitable for installation in confined spaces. The applications include machine monitors and digital signage.

Custom monitor for EOS 3D printing system

For its industrial 3D printing systems, EOS, the global technology and quality leader in additive metal and plastic component manufacturing, had developed a custom 21.5-inch monitor with plastic housing, PCAP-Touch and FHD resolution by Distec. The high-end HMI impresses with a great user experience design. “The design freedom enables seamless integration into EOS machines,” added Axel Schäfer. “We have tailored the assembly and data interfaces to the EOS systems.” Other special features include the integrated control buttons, the durable housing and the easy-to-clean glass front.

Also Read
Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Lighting Solutions for Successful 2018 Light + Building

editor

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) May 22, 2018 – Future Lighting Solutions showcased the latest wireless connected lighting solutions and technologies from their exclusive partner, Magnum Energy Solutions, at the 2018 Light + Building trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany. Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Lighting Solutions team for successfully demonstrating how to future-proof […]
Tech

Global IoT in Automobile Market By Manufacturers, Type And Application, Regions, Forecast To 2022

According to Market Research Future Analysis, IoT in Automobile Market has been valued at USD ~83 billion by 2022 growing with ~27% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2022. key players: The key players of global Iot in the automobile market report include Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), […]
Tech

Smart Water Management Market Size, Future Industry Projections, & Forecast To 2024

The report on global Smart Water Management Market imparts the industry growth factors along with the current environment and expecting future trends of the market based on comprehensive research. The report extensively offers the market size, share and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The report further includes the drivers and restraints of the market along […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *