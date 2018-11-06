Entertainment

Bollywood Actress Zoa Morani Celebrates Diwali With Her Best Friend Devika Kumar in San fransisco

Zoa Morani who was last seen in Bollywood films like Bhaag Johnny and Always Kabhi Kabhi is celebrating Diwali this time with best friend and family.
She says, I love Diwali..I love the whole festive spirit. This year Diwali is going to be little different.I will be celebrating with my best friend devika whose pregnant .
Her husband is travelling for work and she is 7 months pregnant and I can’t leave her alone .
I specially carried diya’s all the way from bombay to decorate the house and feel the india diwali vibe here and we will be driving to the Iskon mandir here in San fransisco .. its going to be a very different diwali for me this time

Recently, Zoa Morani is seen Playing a parsi girl in web series titled “Akoori” on Zee5 channel , another web series for the times of india app and a cameo in an upcoming big banner movie.

