Scarcity of Freshwater Resources to Fuel MEA Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to $ 2.9 billion by 2027

According to TechSci Research report, Middle East & Africa Water and WastewaterTreatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027’’, water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region is forecast to reach $ 2.9 billion by 2027. Water contamination is increasing at an alarming rate, degrading the quality of potable water in the region. Moreover, demand for fresh and clean water is growing at a rapid pace in Middle East & Africa. To address this issue, stringent government policies are being implemented to make use of wastewater by recycling and reusing it to meet the challenge of growing water demand, which is expected to continue boosting boost the region’s water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region during forecast period.

Saudi Arabia dominated the region’s water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during forecast period, on the back of increasing number of oil refinery setups and pharmaceutical and food & beverage plants that demand high-quality water for cooling as well as processing of products. By type, corrosion & scale inhibitors segment leads the market. The deteriorating water quality is necessitating the adoption of pH adjusters & softeners to maintain optimum pH levels of water for drinking purposes and other household usage.

“Increasing number of government initiatives to fuel wastewater treatment and strong growth in commercial and residential construction projects would provide lucrative opportunities for players operating in the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. Rapid industrialization coupled with adoption of advanced membrane technologies and increasing spending on the improvement of water and sewerage infrastructure is expected to positively influence the region’s water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Browse 32 market data Figures and Tables spread through 57 Pages and an in-depth TOC on   “Middle East & Africa Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”

 “Middle East & Africa Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027” has evaluated the future growth potential of the Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment chemicals market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help de

