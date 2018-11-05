Business

Phytosterols Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 10% by 2021

Comment(0)

The market is segmented and market values are forecasted for the major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). The key countries are covered and their market sizes have been forecasted for each region. Further, the market is segmented and market values are forecasted on the basis of types and applications.

The global phytosterols market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into beta-sitosterols, campesterols, stigmasterols, and others. According to application, it is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and feed. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114941/Phytosterols-Market

Nevertheless, the prospects for the market in Asia Pacific seem very lucrative, as India and China witness a rising incidence of coronary heart diseases. Spurred by these factors, the global phytosterols market is expected to report a CAGR of 10% between 2015 and 2021. The market is expected to reach US$926.7 mn in 2021 from a valuation of US$473.8 in 2014.

The global phytosterols market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into beta-sitosterols, campesterols, stigmasterols, and others. According to application, it is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and feed. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global phytosterols market faces many challenges, one of them being the lack of awareness about the health benefits of phytosterols among the people living in China, India, and other developing countries. The lack of government support is also hampering the growth of the global phytosterols market. The availability of omega-3 fatty acids is affecting the global phytosterols market adversely.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114941/Phytosterols-Market

The global phytosterols market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Of these, Europe dominated the market in 2014, accounting for a share of 40% in the global phytosterols market. North America was the second-largest market for phytosterols in 2014, but the Rest of the World is expected to be the fastest growing market between 2015 and 2021.

Leading vendors operating in the global phytosterols market such as Raisio plc, Archer Daniels Midlands Co, BASF SE, Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd, Arboris LLC, and Pharmachem Laboratories.

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114941/Phytosterols-Market

Also Read
Business

Ion Exchange Membrane Market – Current and Projected industry size in terms of volume and value 2016 – 2024c

Ion exchange membrane is being used in a diverse application and plays an important role in addressing environmental and energy issues. In the process of purification and separation, membrane technology is playing an important role due to various advantages such as low maintenance cost, eco-friendliness, and high energy efficiency. New projects to provide clean and […]
Business

Global Sorbitol Market to Reach USD 1,585.4 Million By 2022

The Global Sorbitol Market will grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 1,585.4 million by 2022, according to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®. The global sorbitol market driven by the growing health issues due to consumption of sugar-based products, expansion of middle-class population and increased urbanization, increasing demand […]
Business

Global Assembly Machine Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

The complete research framework on Global Assembly Machine Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Assembly Machine market […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *