Philippines Haircare Market Research Report, Analysis, Oportunities, Size, Growth Rate, Value, Leading Players : Ken Research

In the recent past years, the personal and beauty care products in the Philippines experienced an effective growth and benefiting with the favorable economic policies and condition and development in the retailing industry with the significant change in consumer behavior. According to the report analysis, ‘Country Profile: Haircare in the Philippines’ states that the Filipino hair segment is led by the shampoo category in value terms, while the styling agents sector is anticipated to account the positive growth during 2017-2022. Moreover, with the growing penetration of reasonable salon facilities competed with the highest potential for increase in hair care. Whereas, the landscape of haircare in the Philippines is segment on the basis of category, price and location. The key players are adopting the effective technologies for producing the products related to haircare at a reasonable price which is benefitted for both the consumer and retailer.

The market of haircare in the Philippines having so many distribution channel in which the key players playing effective role by facilitating the strategies and policies for attaining the highest share by defeating the growing demand of potential buyers. Whereas, in this market there are some key players which are recently working in this sector more actively by providing effective products to the consumers and introducing new products for gaining more attention involves Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal S.A., Coty Inc and several others. For instance, Unilever, Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive Company are the key leading players in the Filipino haircare segment. Whereas, these key players are distributing their products with the help of several distribution channel for gaining the handsome amount of share and increasing the demand across the globe involves department store, health & beauty stores, cash & carriers and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, vending machines, variety store & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers and several others. For instance, the Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channels in the Filipino hair care segment.

In 2017, the per capita consumption of haircare was huge in the Philippines compared to the regional level. Moreover, the significant increase in the disposable income and development in the lifestyle drive the market growth more actively in the near future. The key players are doing effective packaging with attractive material for dominating the huge amount of share and increasing the demand of the haircare products such as rigid plastics, flexible packaging, rigid metal, glass, bottle, tube, jar and several others while, the flexible packaging is the most commonly used as a packaging material in the Filipino haircare segment.

In the period of 2017-2022, in value terms, the shampoo category is anticipated to gain share. Moreover, in 2017, the Cream Silk is the prominent brand in the Filipino haircare sector with a value share of 18.5%. On the basis of user the women are the major consumer of the haircare products as compared to the men in the Philippines and growing penetration of women and development in the lifestyle will also leading the market growth more actively in the near future over the decades.

