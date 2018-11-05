Kaamastra brings the SenseMax Premium Range to India’s Sexual Wellness Market

Pune, Nov 4, 2018

Kaamastra, India’s largest sex toy retailer, today announced a partnership to launch the SenseMax range of toys and wellness products to its 100+ product sex toy collection in India.

Starting this Diwali, SenseMax branded products will appear online at Kaamastra with a curated collection of products in its Women’s Toys, Men’s self pleasure and accessories categories ranging in price from Rs. 1999 to Rs. 13999. Launch deals will include special offers, freebies and discounts.

“SenseMax is known internationally as a leading sex toy innovator,” says Rahber Nazir, CEO of Kaamastra. “With 12 motor Warming Vibrators for Women and App Enabled Interactive VR Goggles and Masturbation devices for men, Diwali will be extra special for our customers!”

“SenseMax’s specialisation in high quality sex toys that are absolutely safe and hygienic for customers while focusing on pleasure is a market leading combination and brings Indians the chance to experience world class products at better prices than abroad.”

To view SenseMax products, visit here

Kaamastra, launched in 2013, is India’s largest Sex Toys and XXX store with 3500+ products and guarantees 100% Discreet Delivery, Cash on delivery and Prepaid payment options. Including sex toys, lingerie, condoms, personal lubricants, sexy party dresses, bondage and BDSM products, we have everything to make your nights truly special. To learn more, email us at info@kaamastra.com

SenseMax was founded by sex toy and tech entrepreneurs who recognised the converging trajectories of our virtual and intimate lives. The advent of VR has made obsolete the divide between the imagined and the real, the virtual and physical. Employing innovative and functional design, SenseMax creates products that overcome the chasm between the virtual and intimate, rewarding the user with an unparalleled sensual experience. SenseMax maintains sales offices throughout the world and the highest quality control of its manufacturing base.

