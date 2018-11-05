Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Industry Analysis of Sales, Revenue, Share, Margin to 2025

5 Nov 2018: The Global Internet Protocol Television Market is projected to reach USD 117.07 billion by 2025 owing to the emergence of Internet Protocol Television technology. Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is an effective technology offering different television services with the help of one packet-switched network apart from the large number of internet protocol suites. With a substantial rise in the online traffic, the need for Internet Protocol Television is predicted to rise considerably which will boost the market. Furthermore, the rising internet video advertising is predicted to fuel the internet protocol television industry growth in the coming years. With the help of this technology any user who has an IP device like smart phone, tablet and laptop can enjoy IPTV service anytime and anywhere with the help of high-speed internet connection.

The rising demand for Video-on-Demand (VoD) and high-definition video entertainment by customers, the content network providers have experienced the importance of enhanced network development. Hence, the telecommunication, multi-media and network research players have powerfully developed by the IPTV. Moreover, the introduction of advanced technology and enhanced products are expected to create promising growth opportunities for the well-established players in the internet protocol television market in the near future. The lack of proper accounting and lack of authentication of effective locations for servers are some of the restrictions for the market growth. Additionally, the growing need to meet the customer preference is regarded as a major obstacle for the market development. However, the increasing consumers’ need for superior quality and reliable experience is projected to offer wide opportunities in coming years.

Nevertheless, the growing internet usage and the emergence of mobile CDN (content delivery network) is predicted to augment the internet protocol television industry in future. The developed nations from different parts of the world are likely to offer profitable benefits for the market players, where as the increasing population in the developing nations are projected to boost the progress of industry in the coming years. The Internet Protocol Television has empowered telecommunication providers to gather data relating to finance, healthcare and education sectors. This has raised the telecommunication provider’s capability to strengthen big data services for improved customer satisfaction and offer them solutions accordingly.

Internet Protocol Television provides superior interaction level in comparison to the cable and satellite television, which is constantly increasing its penetration rate. This motivates the telecommunication providers to grow their internet broadband capacity. They are also introducing triple play services for improved customer services. The Internet Protocol Television market is predicted to experience persistent growth since the market players began offering 4K UHD IPTV set-top-boxes for enhanced picture quality.

