Entertainment

“INSIDE EDGE-2” ACTRESS RUPALI SURI SIGNS RAM GOPAL VERMA’S SOUTH FILM “LAKSHMI’S NTR”

Comment(0)

“INSIDE EDGE-2” ACTRESS RUPALI SURI SIGNS RAM GOPAL VERMA’S SOUTH FILM “LAKSHMI’S NTR”

Rupali Suri who will next be seen in Amazon Prime’s web show “Inside Edge season 2” will now be seen in a South movie which is being directed by the ace director Ram Gopal Verma. She has signed the movie and will soon start with the shoot as well.

The movie “Lakshmi’s NTR” is based on the story of the famous actor turned politician NTR who served three terms as Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister and his wife Lakshmi Parvathi, writer and founder of NTR TDP. Rupali and Lakshmi spent some time together so that the actress could understand her story and body language. The movie is being produced by Satish Reddy.

The actress said “Yes, i am a part of the film. Everyone will get to know about it very soon. All I can say right now is that I am super excited to be a part, of this film ,as it is a big project and an amazing story”

Also Read
Entertainment

Gaurang Doshi Latest Movie, “Indans In Danger – They want them killed”

Gaurang Doshi Latest Movie, “Indans In Danger – They want them killed” As per sources, Huge is the word that can define the new movie “Indians in Danger- They want them killed.” Its a production venture by Gaurang Doshi and the movie will be directed by Mr Abbas Mustaan. Sources claim that its a Multi-Starcast […]
Entertainment

Do You Want To Make Your Wedding Day Very Special?

Enjoy the “most beautiful day” in life as a newlywed couple with the party service Todd Elliot Entertainment and Planning by your side to the fullest. You are the most important people of the day and exclusively for celebrating and enjoying there, everything else we take over! The experienced team of the Todd Elliot Entertainment […]
Entertainment

Dance till you drop this weekend as DJ Ashwin spins catchy tunes on May 26 at Three Dots and a Dash

editor

With the weekend just around the corner it’s time to shortlist your ‘go-to’ place this weekend! Head to Three Dots and a Dash as DJ Ashwin spins some foot-tapping and popular House tracks on May 26, 2018, 8 p.m onwards. While you shake a leg or two, don’t forget to gorge on and sip on […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *