Business

Growing Water Contamination to Boost Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in North America through 2027

Comment(0)

According to TechSci Research report, North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027’’, water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region is forecast to reach $ 10.6 billion by 2027. Adoption of water and wastewater treatment technologies including Zero Liquid Discharge, seawater desalination and membrane technologies is expected to positively influence the market in the coming years. Moreover, decreasing water table and increasing awareness towards environment protection and human health would drive demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region during forecast period.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3553

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Ecolab Inc., Kurita America, Inc., BASF Corporation, Kemira Chemicals, Inc. and SUEZ Water & Technology Solutions (SUEZ). Coagulants & flocculants is the dominating segment in North America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market, on the back of greater efficiency in removing phosphorous impurities in overloaded municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants. Expanding desalination industry in North America is expected to fuel the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals, predominantly in municipal and industrial water treatment facilities.

“United States is the largest demand generating country in water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region, owing to increasing number of food & beverage and pharmaceutical plants as well as power and energy setups in the country. Water Innovation Strategy launched by the United States government in 2016 emphasizes on the implementation of wastewater recycling and advanced desalination techniques in the country, which is expected to boost the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals during forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Browse 28 market data Figures and Tables spread through 57 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/north-america-water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market/3553.html

 “North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027” has evaluated the future growth potential of North America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the North America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Also Read
Business

Enjoy Uganda Wildlife Safaris @ Bushmansafaris.com

Uganda is the smallest country in East Africa which was colonized by the British thus English is the national language used. You will find it serene as it’s a peaceful country with about 52 tribes. Uganda boasts of tremendous wildlife population mainly because their habitat has remained untouched and unpolluted by human activity. The beauty […]
Business

Global Pilot Solenoid Valve Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2023

The complete research framework on Global Pilot Solenoid Valve Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Pilot Solenoid […]
Business

Global Flat Razor Wire Panel Market 2018 – Industry Sales, Revenue, Key Players and Forecast 2023

The complete research framework on Global Flat Razor Wire Panel Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Flat […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *