Global Rice Wine Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 5, 2018: About Rice Wine

Rice wine is produced by yeast-induced fermentation of glutinous rice starch that has been converted to sugars. Popularly consumed in the Asian countries, the rice wine variants are rapidly gaining popularity in the wine markets around the world.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the Global Rice Wine Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.04% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Rice Wine Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for rice wine variants.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Rice Wine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Kuaijishan Shaoxing Wine
  • Zhangjiagang City Xiongzheng Wine
  • Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine
  • Zhejiang Jiashan Yellow Rice Wine
  • Zhejiang Pagoda Brand Shaoxing Rice Wine

Market driver

  • Health benefits of rice wine
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

  • Effects of climatic condition on wine production
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

  • Increasing popularity of rice wine among millennials
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

