Business

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market to reach USD 29.2 billion by 2025.

Comment(0)

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market valued approximately USD 17.01 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing use of Laptops, TVs and mobile phones and other gadgets, growing need of low power consuming electronic appliances, demand for radio frequency in power electronics, energy efficiency in consumer goods, rising use of electric vehicle are the major factors which are driving the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market. The Gallium Nitrite is basically a semiconductor that is used in the manufacturing of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), power devices and high radio frequency devices. A Gallium Nitride semiconductor has several benefits over silicon-based devices such as its operating temperature is very high, low resistance, high breakdown voltage and high-speed switching capacity that makes it a good alternative to silicon technology. With the use of Gallium Nitride, the production cost of integrated circuits has reduced.
The GaN semiconductors are being used in transistors, amplifiers, diodes, switching systems, inverters and lighting industries. Moreover, the use of GaN semiconductors are growing in Defense, aerospace application and healthcare sector. The use of gallium nitride semiconductor devices are growing in various industries like consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and telecommunication and the rising use of electric and hybrid vehicle are setting new prospects in the overall growth of the GaN semiconductors market.
The regional analysis of Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share

Also Read
Business

Connected Living Room Market is estimated to reach $886 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2024

Connected Living Room Market is estimated to reach $886 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2024. The internet and digital age has changed the way a consumer enjoys at home. The popularity of connected living room is spreading globally. Living room connected devices includes any items of consumer electronics […]
Business

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2023

Quite a few providers of sludge dewatering equipment hold a prominent presence worldwide. Alfa Laval, Inc., Bilfinger Water Technologies GmbH, Dewaco Ltd., – the top three producers of sludge dewatering equipment – collectively held 55.37% of the market value in 2014. Alfa Laval especially holds a very strong global presence in sludge dewatering equipment. Most […]
Business

Yeast Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact And Demand 2025

  Yeast Market Size Split by Type: Dry Yeast Instant Yeast Fresh Yeast Others Yeast Market Size Split by Application: Food Feed Others Get 10% Discount while submitting Sample Report of Yeast Market @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-yeast-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-two In 2017, the global Yeast market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *