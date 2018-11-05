Uncategorized

Ethx.me, a simple, fast, effortless and free way to share all your crypto wallet address.

Ethx.co a global cryptocurrency exchange that enables users to buy and sell various cryptocurrencies using their debit card, credit card, and wire transfers in a user-friendly platform, apart from the exchange, ethx.co offers a host of reliable products and services geared toward helping people survive and thrive in the digital age.

Ethx.co is excited to announce, a new feature known as Ethx.me, a simple, fast, effortless and free way to share all your crypto wallet address.

Days are gone when you have to store your crypto address and double check the same before sharing with other persons. Ethx.me, where you can create your public link in less than a minute, and customize the same as per your choice.

Ethx.me comes with loads of features like zero fees set up, cashback, multi-asset support, 24×7 support, secure, mobile optimization. Once your wallet link is live, you can share with your peers and clients who can conveniently pay you in the crypto of their choice.

Signing up takes less than a minute, go ahead and create your account to get a personalized handle before it is gone.

https://ethx.co/my/signup.php?to=me

