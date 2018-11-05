Tech

Drone Logistics Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

radiantmarketreport Comment(0)

November 5, 2018: In 2017, the global Drone Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drone Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • PINC Solutions
  • CANA Advisors
  • Drone Delivery Canada
  • Dronescan
  • Hardis Group
  • Infinium Robotics
  • Matternet
  • Workhorse Group
  • Skycart
  • Skysense
  • Zipline
  • Flirtey
  • Flytrex
  • Altitude Angel
  • Airmap
  • Skyward Io

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at:  https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-drone-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Freight Drones
  • Passenger Drones
  • Ambulance Drones

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Military
  • Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Drone Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Freight Drones
1.4.3 Passenger Drones
1.4.4 Ambulance Drones
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drone Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Military
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Drone Logistics Market Size
2.2 Drone Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drone Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Drone Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-drone-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com

Also Read
Tech

MEMS In Medical Applications Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019

The publication states that increasing healthcare expenditure, compounded by a rise in the global geriatric population, is driving the demand for MEMS in medical applications. Additionally, consumers around the world are increasingly demanding rapid means of diagnosis with minimum turnaround time. This has compelled leading vendors of medical devices to focus on the production of […]
Tech

Kingsoft Corporation Presents its Professional Services For Multple Platforms

China, 9th July 2018: Nowadays maximum people rely on technology. From the morning, every single person is depended upon technology in some way or the other. A primary example is a cell phone that is used by every single person as soon as they open their eyes. It is noticed that people are inclined to […]
Tech

Low Power Display Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Low power display technology is treated separately from our modern world. High resolution displays with low power are considered by many consumers to represent the low power display technology. The development in optoelectronics and nanotechnology has changed the low power display market. The low power display market consumes of less power than plasma technologies and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *