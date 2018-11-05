Lifestyle

bonsouth, a unique Global Grill Buffet restaurant now open in Pune

Comment(0)

Have you ever experienced a Live Kitchen in the middle of a restaurant combined with unlimited Grill servings to choose at Customer tables? bonsouth, a high-end restaurant with Global Grill Buffet offerings and more has recently opened its door to Pune. The brand falls under the Umbrella group of Billion Smiles Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. which owns a chain of Upsouth QSR outlets. Post creating its successful presence in Bangalore Market, the brand has added its franchised outlet at Wakad.
Entering the Pune market, bonsouth has revamped with a unique concept of “Celebration Table” which is a set of Longest Lava Stone grill on each table. The restaurant serves extensive cuisines from Indian & Asian to World Fusion. Food enthusiasts will surely satiate their palate with unlimited global starters and 101+ veg and non-veg dishes. The place serves alfresco and indoor seating along with conference and party room.
The Live Grillicious counter and Live Chef’s Special Zone is a delightful treat with delectable amuse-bouche, refreshing beverages and irresistible desserts. The restaurant also focuses on “Fitness Lovers” by adding authentic healthy salads to their menu. There is a food option for every palate. The brand serves biggest buffet spread and remarkable service in lovely interior and LIVE Kitchen atmosphere.
“Located at Wakad the new hub for ITs and other reputed professions, bonsouth believes to comfort hectic work life with tantalizing food options. With unique global grill buffet restaurant, we entered Pune market to upscale the food culture with a defined environment, lip-smacking food taste and reliable food quality”, says Kumar Gaurav, Vice President, Billionsmiles Hospitality Pvt Ltd.
Corporate Executive Chef – Manu R. Nair, continues “Keeping pace with modern world, Bonsouth redefines the experience of unlimited buffet serving beyond barbeque and tandoor for you with an upbeat and contemporary touch. We bring Asian and Indian cuisine with contemporary world fusion in a modern format”
“Bonsouth is committed to bring great “food quality and variety” in grill based buffet servings in a modern casual service format, which is missing in all unlimited serving concepts in market”, remarks Alwyn Claudius, General Manager Operations, bonsouth India.

All this priced very competitively, the average spends per person ranges from Rs.475 onwards. Truly great value for money combined with supreme quality!

You can reserve your table for scrumptious experience at +91-7798602000 / 7888049898.

So what are you waiting for? As the Tagline suggests “Eat, Eat and Repeat”.

Address: Datta Mandir Road, Shankar Kalat Nagar, Wakad, Pune

Also Read
Lifestyle

Adult Classifieds Ads Directory Network of Sites Launches

editor

Adultclassifieds.info is a new network of adult classified ads directory sites that as now launched. Adultclassifieds.info is a network of adult classifieds sites that provide buyers and sellers with information on individuals, businesses, goods and services and enables contact and/or transactions between buyers and sellers or service providers. The site offers members an intuitive service […]
Lifestyle

Watersports Is Poised To Become the Biggest Watersport and Jet Ski Activity Center In Dubai

Watersports by First Yacht Watersports South Beach at La Mer by Meeras Tel: +971 56 901 8799 (South) Tel: +971 58 884 9240 (North) / +971 58 884 9241 Email: info@watersports.ae As one of the most popular watersports in Dubai, jet skiing is no longer for adventure seekers. It is a watersport that can be […]
Lifestyle

From Paris to Alice Introduces Daring New Trends For Every Parisian Chic

From Paris to Alice Luxuria bvba | Zilverberklaan Rijmenam | BE 0646 769 175 Tel: +32 471 477788 Email: hello@from-paris-to-alice.com From Paris to Alice brings fun to high fashion where women can create their own look and appear radiant every day. Find high-quality European brands at their showroom in Rijmenam in Belgium and enjoy expressing […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *