Assisted Living Center For Dementia Patients In Belton, TX

Belton, TX/2018: Patients with Dementia require a caring, safe and comforting environment to thrive in. The amount of care required is difficult to provide at home. However, assisted living centers such as Luvida Memory Care in Belton, TX, specialize in offering their residents superior services and the right environment.

Since its inception, it has been committed towards providing round-the-clock assistance and services that enrich the lives of residents. The caring staff is thoroughly trained to take care of the seniors residing in its premises. The assisted living center diligently works to provide each and every resident with an individualized form of care. The center provides a wide array of programs to keep its residents involved, jovial and to help them regain confidence in themselves. It serves residents across Waco, Temple and Belton.

Services Provided By Them

• Treatment Services: These services comprise of personal hygiene, mobility assistance, medication management, medical care, etc.

• Additional Services: Housekeeping, laundry, grooming & dressing assistance, three meals & snacks, bathing assistance, incontinence management, etc.

• Dining And Amenities: Meal plans is designed based on an individual’s preference, hydration z7 body requirements, etc. Amenities in the form of a centrally located nurse’s station, open layout, walk-in-showers, courtyard patios, sensory stations, cable, phones, etc.

• Hospice Care: Help in making the transition easy for the patient and comforting for the family.

• Wellness Care And Special Events: Wellness care involves morning coffee/tea, snacks, relaxing music, book reading, movies, hand and foot massage. Special events in the form of monthly education programs, family interactions and support groups are organized.

• Therapies And Activities: Hours of daily activities are planned for seven days of the week by a trained activities director. Therapies offered include music therapy, child interaction therapy, gardening, worship services, making memory boxes and more.

• Safety: Safety measures adopted at the assisted living center include security safety cameras, secure outdoor walking, keypad code systems on all exits, walk-in-safety showers, 24 hour staff assistance, etc.

For more information on the services provided