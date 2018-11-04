Uncategorized

Standing as The Tool to Copy Long Path Files Is A Unique Feature of Long Path Tool

Santa Clara, CA (November 04, 2018) – Standing as the tool to copy long path files is a unique aspect of Long Path Tool that helps users to resolve their longstanding problem of copying long path files.

When the file name exceeds the pre-set character limit set by the operating system, it is considered a long path file which users may find difficult to copy from one location to another. An error message pops up stating that the operation cannot be executed because of the long file name. Here, the tool to copy long path files will come in handy.

Long path Tool is a file management software to deal with such problems and more. It is compatible with all versions of Windows operating system. It is an easy-to-use, simple to install and inexpensive tool to copy long path files.

The tool to copy long path files helps users to copy files and folders with long names without being disrupted by error messages. This makes the workflow sleek and easy, fast and efficient. It gives the user the freedom to choose the appropriate file and folder name suited to their purpose.

About KrojamSoft. Inc:
With the mission of creating high-quality software product for their customers and clients, KrojamSoft Inc. started their operations in early 2000.

For more information, please visit https://longpathtool.com/

Media Contact:
KrojamSoft, Inc.
5201 Great America Parkway
Suite 320
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hello@LongPathTool.com
Website: https://krojamsoft.com/

