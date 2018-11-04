SQL-RD Release 20180926 Now Available

SQL-RD SSRS Data Driven Automation Version 7.4 Build 20180926 has been released. Build 20180926 receives an update with a new group permission. Performance improvements, software enhancements and bug fixes are also included.

What is new in SQL-RD Version 7.4 Build 20180926:

– New group permission that allows SQL-RD administrators to force a SQL-RD users’ Microsoft SSRS credentials to be entered when scheduling a report.

Issues, resolved in SQL-RD Version 7.4 Build 20180926:

– Reports exported to Excel are now named as expected when merging reports in Data driven packages

– Additional performance improvements have been included in this release

The next SQL-RD release is scheduled for November 2018.

