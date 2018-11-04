Tech

SQL-RD Release 20180926 Now Available

Comment(0)

SQL-RD SSRS Data Driven Automation Version 7.4 Build 20180926 has been released. Build 20180926 receives an update with a new group permission. Performance improvements, software enhancements and bug fixes are also included.

What is new in SQL-RD Version 7.4 Build 20180926:

– New group permission that allows SQL-RD administrators to force a SQL-RD users’ Microsoft SSRS credentials to be entered when scheduling a report.

Issues, resolved in SQL-RD Version 7.4 Build 20180926:

– Reports exported to Excel are now named as expected when merging reports in Data driven packages
– Additional performance improvements have been included in this release

The next SQL-RD release is scheduled for November 2018.

For more information about SQL-RD SSRS Data Driven Automation, please visit https://go.christiansteven.com/ssrs-reports-scheduler-ssrs-reports-automation-sql-rd

About ChristianSteven Software

Established 2002 in London, UK, ChristianSteven is a premier developer of Business Intelligence, Report Scheduler & Business Automation software. We offer high-quality, clean, and professional solutions that solve mission-critical large enterprise needs. Our products are unique with flexible, intuitive interfaces and rich functionality to match.

Also Read
Tech

Fiber Optic Connectivity Market – Increasing Demand For Energy-Efficient Networking Solutions

Fiber optic connectivity is a communication exchange technology in which information from one place to another is transferred with the help of light through an optical fiber. Fiber optic connectivity offers high-speed data transmission. Fiber optic connectivity finds application in various industries such as telecommunication, energy & utilities, smart cities, power stations, as well as […]
Tech

Is It Time to Try Out Runescape Private Servers ?

This is actually one of the most essential questions that you need to ask yourself when you are contemplating trying out runescape private servers or maybe minecraft servers. There is nothing wrong from picking to play both of these games on different servers. When you get to the point where you think about having a […]
Tech

Online Travel Bookings Market – Competition Intelligence

editor

The Online Travel Bookings Market Competition Intelligence report provide an in-depth insight pertaining to the latest strategic developments in this arena. The report offers comprehensive coverage on the recent initiatives by the top market participants including Expedia, Inc, Priceline Group Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, MakeMytrip Limited, Hostelworld Group, Thomas Cook Group Plc, and Airbnb, Inc., among […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *