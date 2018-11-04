Art & Craft Activities for kids | Maxfort School In Delhi

Life isn’t about finding yourself. It’s about creating yourself. Arts and crafts are great for students of all ages. Maxfort school in Delhi arts & crafts activities will keep student learning fun and engaged.
Tata Interactive System’s Design and Innovation Chief Appointed as Director, School of Design at UPES
In a robust move to further strengthen its academic excellence, UPES- a leading multi- disciplinary private University has roped in former design and innovation chief at Tata Interactive Systems- Manisha Mohan as Director, School of Design (SoD). The University also announced the joining of Vikas Satwalekar as a distinguished Professor at SoD. These appointments are […]
Join Your Child in Vedic Maths Classes in Dwarka to Overcome the Fear of Maths
If your child is not much confident in the maths subject and lagging behind in school the best thing is to join the child in the vedic maths classes in Dwarka being offered by the Scholar’s tuition centre. The tuition centre offers tuition classes along with various courses like vedic maths classes, abacus classes, Olympiad […]
Preparation for baby swimming lesson
Preparation to baby swimming classes! We tend to expect a lot of things from our babies or from our children. We buy all the great stuffs and then try to enrol them in the best of all the swim schools in Singapore. And we hope that it is their turn for the child to do […]