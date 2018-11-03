Uncategorized

First-ever India-US Dialogue on Intellectual Property begins

The first ever India-US Dialogue on Intellectual Property has been launched in Delhi to deepen bilateral strategic cooperation on IP policy. The dialogue was launched by the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC) and FICCI in partnership with the US-India Business Council. It will be convened annually, alternating between New Delhi and Washington, DC.

