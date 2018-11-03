Celebrating Jaipur Festival with Golden Triangle Tour

Golden Triangle Tour is obligatory , if you don’t know the the customs, art and

etiquettes of India. In this tour, you will know the diversified culture of India and

experiences different lifestyle of different cities. This tour becomes more

significant if you are planning to celebrate Jaipur festival along with Golden

triangle tour.

When we should Plan??

If you are planning to see the Jaipur festival with the golden triangle tour, then

you have to plan your tour in the month of August. You can set the tour dates so

that you can see the “Teej” festival in Jaipur. This month is also good for your trip,

because monsoon will arrive in India.

What things we should carry??

You should be very cautious about the things you have to carry. Make a bag of

medicines as a precautionary measure. Take your identity proof as many hotels

won’t rent a room if you don’t have one. Also in case of contingency it will be

beneficial for travellers and family. Take Proper Clothes according to the climate

especially for children. Take the student id cards as to rebate in tickets.

Activities to do in the trip

Well, planning a golden triangle tour consist of Ajmer, Udaipur and Nagaur. You

can start your tour from any city. You can also arrange a guide, if required. Here

are some list of places where you have to visit:

 Ajmer

 Anasagar lake:- This was built by Arnoraj. This is biggest

artificial lake.

 Pushkar Temple :- In Pushkar , there was Brahma

temple. This place was very pious.

 Ajmer Shariff Dargah

 Udaipur

 City Palace:- One of the best architecture marvels in

Rajasthan.

 Jaisamand Lake:- This is the second largest artificial lake

in Asia.

 Eklingji Temple:- This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

This is one of the most famous temple in Rajasthan.

 Alwar

 Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary:- It is the best adventurious

place. There are many tigers.

 Siliserh Lake:- It is the modest destination for boating

with a walkway.

 Karni Mata Temple:- Historic temple at hills gives the full

view of Alwar district. This is the best place for spending

time with family.

These places are excellent and you will enjoy these places. There are many more

places , if you save your time then visit them also.