Celebrate Casino Themed Diwali Week at The Game!

The festival of lights is right around the corner and what better way than celebrating it with your loved ones all together at one place! The newly opened luxurious gaming arcade in the South Bombay, ‘The Game’ is hosting the first ever one-of-a-kind Diwali weekend from 6th to 11th November with multiple activities to keep the customers entertained.

The Game will host a unique Casino Themed weekend with a fun gambling night on 9th and 10th November with special replicating decor in the lounge area. Followed by games like Roulette, 7 Up/7 Down, Derby, Open Flush etc.

In addition, it will have professional dealers to execute a smooth game play. Each game will be charged to play and will have exciting gifts, freebies and bonus offers on gaming and F&B as takeaways

The gaming arcade has curated a special festive menu for Diwali which includes dishes like Home-made Chocolate bars, Nutritious Laddus; Handcrafted Ragi cookies, Almond & Rosemary Pralines coated with white chocolate, whole wheat puffs baked farsan to tickle the taste buds of the customers.

It does not end here! Desserts will be on the house from 6th to 11th on a platter to meet and greet the guests.

