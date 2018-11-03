Cable fault location is the process of locating periodic faults, such as insulation faults in underground cables, and is an application of electrical measurement systems. This is used to find cable faults, which can’t be seen. Cable faults are Damage in the cable, due to which resistance in the cable is affected. If this damage or fault in the cable is allowed to go unchecked, it can lead to a voltage breakdown. In case of damage in the wire, could result in risk of wire damage, short circuit and fire. To identify the fault in cable is high or low could be measured by Surge generator, Time domain reflectometer.
