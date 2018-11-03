Entertainment

Adah hikes her fee to a crore for a film thanks to her fan following

Comment(0)

Adah signs a big budget period film gets paid One Crore !

Adah Sharma is currently on a carrier high right now. The actress who has completed a London schedule for Commando3 where she has done some crazy stunts and her Tamil debut with Prabhu Deva Charlie Chaplin 2 which is the No Entry sequel has signed her next Telugu film KALKI for a fee of 1 crore !

Adahsource says ,” .The team was very keen on her for the role. After Heartattack and Kshanam (which was remade in hindi as Baaghi2 ) especially she has a strong youth and family audience fan following. Even for events and appearances among the young actresses she is one of the top paid. She has the ability to get into the skin of any role convincingly and so we were willing to pay her price to have her as the leading lady” The Dr Rajasekhar film is directed by Queen director Prasanth Varma and produced by CKalyan
Adah will next be seen in Commando 3, Bypass road, another hindi film with a big banner to be announced soon , Charlie Chaplin 2 with Prabhu Deva, short film MOH , Soulmate and she makes her Hollywood debut also soon pictures of which went viral a month ago.
Attachments area

Also Read
Entertainment

Elizabeth Williams Encourages Families to Have Fun Outside

Texas People are spending more time than ever before inside, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average person in the United States spends only 7% of their lifetime outside. San Antonio, TX, USA, August 17, 2018 — People are spending more time than ever before inside, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, […]
Entertainment

Vidmoo is a gateway for playing high quality Video in all formats

editor

Playing videos and enjoy the spare time is a very common activity. However, it is important that the video needs to be in high quality. Like in this, it gives rise to a good way to enjoy the time. With the time, many things get changes and now mobile phones are a big weapon for […]
Entertainment

Addistips Is Becoming The Main Source Of Information For Habesha

(JUNE 27, 2018) – AddisTips is proving to be the hub for information about events mainly for Habesha community. AddisTips is a lifestyle app enlisting all information that can come in handy for Habesha community. Being mobile only feature, this app is one of its kinds and is catering to Habesha in every manner.  AddisTips […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *