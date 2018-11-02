Business

Walking In Birmingham’s Countryside Is Helping Laurent Jeanmart Make New Friends

Comment(0)

“I didn’t really have many friends in the LGBT community, I was a bit isolated,” says walk leader Laurent Jeanmart. “I think sometimes you just get trapped in your work-life routine and there’s not a lot of space to meet new people.”

I’m chatting to Laurent Jeanmart as we set off on a five-mile hike with Boot Women, a Birmingham-based walking group set up with the aim of helping LGBTQ women connect with like-minded individuals outside of the dating scene. The group is primarily made up of lesbian women, but they’ve welcomed bi and trans women in the past and straight women are also welcome, too. The only condition is that everyone is respectful and tolerant of one another.

Laurent Jeanmart, who is a 55-year-old auditor, joined the club five years ago and today, she’s leading the group alongside fellow organiser Denny Moore through the winding, tree-lined paths of Lickey Hills Country Park, just south west of Birmingham.

Boot Women was set up more than 30 years ago by a group of lesbian women who simply enjoyed walking and wanted to make more friends in their area. Today, the monthly meet-up averages around 20 participants and members take it in turns to scope out a route to lead the pack.

While the majority of walks make the most of Birmingham’s surrounding countryside, the group also run urban LGBTQ history walks. Today, Laurent Jeanmart and Denny have picked a stellar location: just 10 miles from Birmingham, Lickey Hills Country Park is world’s apart from the concrete hustle and bustle of the city. I’m blown away by the sheer scale of greenery so close to the thriving centre and with sights of some of Birmingham’s most iconic buildings as we reach a viewing platform, there’s plenty to talk about.

Laurent Jeanmart has approximately 18 years’ investment experience and was previously Global Head of Investment at Platinum Capital Management Ltd, a $1bn London-based Global Asset Management platform. His responsibilities as Global Head of Investment included overseeing the firm’s actively managed funds, hedge funds and its funds of hedge funds. For more details visit us at https://www.bloomberg.com/research/stocks/private/person.asp?personId=129539930&privcapId=107001874&previousCapId=304429001&previousTitle=Fidelis%20Insurance%20Bermuda%20Limited

Address:
14 Cornhill
London, — EC3V 3NR
United Kingdom

Also Read
Business

UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2018-2023

UAV (Unmanned Aerial System) Flight Training and Simulation Market Report Information by UAV types (HALE UAVs, MALE UAVs, and SUAVs), by applications (Civil & Commercial, Defense & Military, and Homeland Security), and by Region – Forecast To 2023. Market Scenario Unmanned aerial system (UAV) flight training and simulation can be defined as a simulation of […]
Business

Global High-temperature Insulation Wool (HTIW) Market Trends,Status and Outlook 2013-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global High-temperature Insulation Wool (HTIW) Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the High-temperature Insulation Wool (HTIW) market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor […]
Business

Services of Elite technologies of Texas

Elite Technologies of Texas offer the services throughout the Dallas or Fort Worth residentially and commercially. Main services of Elite Technologies:  Keeping eyes on home with elegant doorbells and cameras.  Controlling the temperature of the room and lighting with any human voice.  Analyzing Wi-Fi and finding the ways to improve.  Designing […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *