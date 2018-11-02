Tech

Virtual Data Center market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 2, 2018: In 2017, the global Virtual Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • VMware
  • Microsoft
  • Citrix Systems
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Cisco Systems
  • AT&T
  • Fujitsu
  • Radiant Communications
  • HPE
  • Huawei
  • HCL
  • IBM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Advisory & Implementation Services
  • Optimization Services
  • Managed Services
  • Technical Support Services

Market segment by Application, split into

  • IT & Telecommunication
  • Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
  • Education
  • Healthcare
  • Government
  • Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Advisory & Implementation Services
1.4.3 Optimization Services
1.4.4 Managed Services
1.4.5 Technical Support Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT & Telecommunication
1.5.3 Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtual Data Center Market Size
2.2 Virtual Data Center Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Virtual Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

