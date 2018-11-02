Uncategorized

The Online Islamic Kids Toy Store Brings You Toys in Best Quality and Price

Those who are looking for Islamic kids toy store can find the Zayoshe store as a one stop shop to buy some wonderful Islamic toys online. Yes, Zayoshe brings you exclusive Islamic products be it the women wear, mens wear or the kids toys. You can find the Islamic cot mobile which is pre-loaded with Islamic lullabies, Quran and prayers as a wonderful product to soothe your baby to sleep. This mobile can be easily attached to the baby cot and no doubt that the baby would surely enjoy the soothing lullabies and prayers that drifts them into sleep. You can also attach alphabet cubes to the cot. This cot mobile is best suitable from kids from birth to 6 years of age with the musical box that can soothe and calm the babies for sleep. This product comes along with cot arm, cot mobile that is preloaded with the lullabies, Quran and prayers and plush cube set that are detachable and also machine washable. If you buying this product you can find all the lullabies, Quran and prayers list enlisted on the product. The My Salah Mat is also a wonderful Islamic toy for a bit elderly kids who can learn performing Islamic prayer in a fun and easy manner. The prayer mat comes with touch sensitive and pre-recorded keys that reveal sound, prayer time, recite surahs, how to do wudu, say duas and many more for the kids to learn. This mat surely makes the learning process quite easy for the kids on how to offer Muslim prayers at different times in a day.

Similarly, there is Jenna the Quran teacher toy that teaches children about Quran. There is also My Dua pillow with lights and sound that can become the best night time buddy for the children. As the green light is pressed you can hear Ayatul Kursi, Blue Moon button for Dua before sleep, Purple music note to hear lullabies, Orange Sun for waking up Dua and the Pink Smiley face button to hear the three Quls. This soft and cuddly shall surely be loved by every kid. The online store also brings creative young artist 86 pieces colouring set to express their creativity in a fun manner. There are also many more Islamic toys that are offered in the best quality and price from the store. You can place an order online and have them delivered to your home within no time of making the payment.

