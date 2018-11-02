Welcome to Mallar group we are one of the top Steel Pipe dealers in Bangalore having dominant presence in Steel Industries, Our diverse range of Steel pipes cater to the entire spectrum of users from domestic and residential, to industrial, fabricators, core sector industries. Mallar group products are tested to international Standards, under strict supervision of highly qualified and experienced technocrats, to satisfy and meet the most critical demands of reputed industrial users for various applications and the infrastructure sector.We believe in delivering value to the customer by offering them the top of the line quality Steel pipes and our Steel pipes have enduring strength to resist all natural and applied conditions.. Pipes that last longer to offer you an extended value for your investment. From safety purpose of seamless tube and pipes are a most well-liked alternative for industries.. Not only Bangalore we Aslo deals our products all over india.
