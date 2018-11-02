Business

Six Nations 2018 live stream: How you can watch rugby online

Within a recent study, the world’s most attended sports competition wasn’t the NFL, the FIFA Planet Cup, La Liga, or the Premier League. It was the Six Nations championship. Get more information about Six Nations Online Free

In line with football governing physique UEFA, the annual rugby tournament in between England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy pulled in an typical crowd of 72,000 across its 15 games in 2015 — 3,600 additional than the NFL in second.

The results from the Six Nations, which pits the Northern Hemisphere’s very best rugby sides against each other in February and March every year, is due in portion towards the competition’s wealthy history.

It dates back to 1871 and also a single rugby game in between England and Scotland. From there it has grown, with Ireland, Wales and France all added by 1910. The 5 Nations endured till the finish of the century, until the inclusion of Italy in 2000 saw the birth of the contemporary Six Nations.

With one current coach calling it “the most effective rugby competition within the world,” needless to say excitement is high ahead of this year’s tournament, which kicks off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on February 3.

THE SIX NATIONS is one of your most thrilling elements of your British sporting, pitting England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy against every single other over a six-week period.

England started as robust favourites to win a third consecutive title, having fallen one win brief of back-to-back Grand Slams last time out.

The final-day defeat to Ireland remains their only loss with the Eddie Jones era and the Australian coach will likely be keen to avoid any more blemishes on his run towards the 2019 Rugby Planet Cup.

Meanwhile, Scotland are the dark horses, coming in at 11/1 but much-fancied just after beating Australia and nearly turning more than New Zealand.

So here’s how you may ensure that you do not miss a moment of your Six Nations action.

