New RPS Medical Power Supplies from Mean Well Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 2, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the RPS series of medical power supplies from Mean Well in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The RPS series of medical-safety-approved power supplies offer single and multiple outputs, and are suitable for BF application with appropriate system consideration. The also deliver low leakage current and no-load power consumption.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/09_October2018/Medical/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in medical solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Mean Well products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

