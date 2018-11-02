Mobile Fronthaul Market : Global Industry Trend Analysis Forecast 2017 – 2025

Mobile fronthaul involves the movement of data and voice from a cell site remote radio head (RRH) to a centralized baseband unit (BBU), which then connects to the mobile telephone switching office (MTSO). With mobile fronthaul, the RU equipment falls under the RRH heading, but is still located at the macro cell site. Similarly, the BBU moves to a centralized location, where it serves multiple RRHs. The optical links that connect the BBU to multiple RRHs is referred to as Mobile Fronthaul. With a mobile fronthaul network in place, providers can take advantage of Optical Transport Network (OTN) technology to move data from the cell sites to the BBUs.

Mobile fronthaul enables the maximum and efficient utilization of all the network equipment. Mobile fronthaul technology gathers statistics about each connection and each link, including BER, as well as uplink and downlink delays. Mobile fronthaul technology allows remote configuration of each node and into which OTN container each CPRI link should be mapped. Mobile fronthaul enables load-based sizing of the fronthaul traffic. CPRI links from small cells or secondary carrier/sectors can be selectively enabled or disabled for fronthaul transport

Mobile Fronthaul Market: Market Drivers and Restraints

Key drivers for mobile fronthaul equipment are deployment of 4G and 5G mobile network, growth in smartphone market also contributing in mobile fronthaul market, transformation from traditional technologies to mobile fronthaul technology enable companies in reduction of deployment and maintenance cost.

Lack of expertise and complexity in the access network architecture are the restraints for the mobile fronthaul market.

Global Mobile Fronthaul Market can be segmented as follows:

By type:

• Centralized RAN

• Cloud RAN (C-RAN)

By network:

• Passive WDM

• Semi-Passive WDM

• Active WDM

• Optical Transmission Network

By end-users:

• Telecommunications

• Networking

• Government

• Enterprises

Mobile Fronthaul Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, mobile fronthaul market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe mobile fronthaul market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Mobile fronthaul market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Mobile fronthaul market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Mobile Fronthaul Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors for Accelink Technologies Co.ltd, MACOM Technologies, Nokia Corporation, E-blink SA, Finisar Corporation, OE Solutions, InnoLight Technology Corporation, Eoptolink Technologies Inc, Microsemi Corporation, Xilinx, Inc.

