GoAir connects Phuket and Male from Bengaluru • Inaugural flight from Bengaluru to Phuket and Male on December 09, 2018 • Attractive inaugural round trip fares starting INR 15,199 (Male) and INR 16,999 (Phuket)

Mumbai, November 02, 2018: GoAir, world’s fastest growing airline, is all set to further expand its international footmark with the launch of direct flights on the Bengaluru – Phuket – Bengaluru and Bengaluru – Male – Bengaluru routes effective December 09, 2018. GoAir recently announced its direct services to Phuket and Male from New Delhi and Mumbai.

GoAir will operate 03 direct flight services per week between Bengaluru – Phuket – Bengaluru at an attractive return fare starting from Rs 16,999 (all inclusive); 02 direct flight services per week between Bengaluru – Male – Bengaluru at an attractive return fare starting from INR 15,199 (All inclusive).

The flight schedules are designed to provide flexibility of choice, passenger convenience and customized travel options. GoAir also provides GoHoliday packages, whereby customers can choose from 3/4/5/7 holiday options to both Phuket & Male. The special offering is in the view of providing patrons with affordable and hassle-free journey.

The addition of this new connectivity will bolster GoAir’s offering between India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru with Phuket and Male. It will further strengthen the airline’s growing international network and significantly enhance connectivity for passengers. The sector has been introduced in response to the growing demand from leisure travellers from Bengaluru.

GoAir had recently announced India’s first ever direct service to Phuket effective October 11, 2018 from Delhi and Mumbai followed by connecting Mumbai and Delhi with Male, Maldives effective October 14, 2018.

Flight Schedule

FLT NO FROM TO DEP ARR FREQ EFF FROM
41 BLR HKT 4:15 9:30 1,4,7 9-Dec-18
41 BLR HKT 4:15 9:30 1,4,7 17-Feb-19
42 HKT BLR 11:15 13:35 1,4,7 9-Dec-18
42 HKT BLR 11:15 13:35 1,4,7 17-Feb-19
43 BLR MLE 14:10 15:50 3,7 9-Dec-18
44 MLE BLR 16:50 19:30 3,7 9-Dec-18

