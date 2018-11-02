Uncategorized

Global Wind Turbine Bearing Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis 2026

Wind turbine is a proven technology that generates power. It is acknowledged as a clean and environmental friendly technology; it does not emits carbon dioxide. Demand for components and parts associated with wind turbine has been rising considering the increase in the number of wind installations across the globe. Bearing is one such important component of wind turbine. Wind turbine bearings are designed to withstand extreme temperatures, load fluctuations, maintenance access and lubricant optimization. Bearing are designed taking into account their reliability, operating efficiency, and application suitability. For instance, the fiberglass used in turbine blades is particularly heavy and entails complex manufacturing processes.

The wind turbine bearing market is driven by factors such as large number of wind installation projects, developments and innovation in the field of wind power generation, and increase in demand for efficient wind turbine components and parts. Rise in demand for power generation in emerging economies, especially China and India, are the key factors driving the wind turbine bearing market. The cost of wind power generation has decreased significantly over the years; however, the technology associated with it mandates high initial investment. Additionally, intricate and complex manufacturing methods, environmental concerns such as noise produced by the rotor blades, and threat to wildlife habitat such as birds and bats due to the rotation of blades are some of the factors likely to hamper the wind turbine bearing market in the near future.

The global wind turbine bearing market is well diversified and highly competitive, with the presence of established international and regional vendors. Complexity of the manufacturing process, offshore and onshore application of bearings, and the capability of manufacturers to provide the same distinguishes them from competitors. Key players operating in the wind turbine bearing market are: ZWZ, Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group, SKF, Timken, TMB, LYC Bearing, Xibei Bearing, Rothe Erde, Schaeffler Group, Kaydon, and Rollix.

