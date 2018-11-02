Global Residential Fuel Cell Market Report with Detailed Analysis and Forecast of 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

Business

Global Residential Fuel Cell Market Report with Detailed Analysis and Forecast of 2018-2022

November 2, 2018: About Residential Fuel Cell

Fuel cells, like battery units, generate electricity from electromechanical reactions. They can be used to power small devices and are used in large power plants that produce megawatts (MW) of electrical energy.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global residential fuel cell market to grow at a CAGR of 15.34% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global residential fuel cell market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Residential Fuel Cell Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • AISIN SEIKI
  • Elcore
  • Panasonic
  • SOLIDpower
  • TOSHIBA
  • Viessmann Werke

Market driver

  • Growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies
Market challenge

  • Competition from alternative technologies
Market trend

  • Growing affinity for self-generation
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

