Get the Best Magento E-commerce Development Services from TechUnido

Magento started the Mobile Optimization Initiative to boost mobile conversion rates. Converting sales on mobile devices is a uniform problem that is being faced by the retailers around the globe. The mobile sales figures have not shown any significant growth as compared to the growth in the number of mobile devices. With the on-going holiday season in India and across the globe, retailers cannot afford to miss the opportunity to monetize their customers effectively. To help retailers tackle this mCommerce gap, most of the Magento Development Companies India, led by technology partners such as PayPal and HiConversion, has launched the Mobile Optimization Initiative.

TechUnido, being a leading Magento Development Company having it’s offshore development centers in India at Mumbai and Bengaluru, as well as equal USA presence, has provided it’s customers with Magento development services that are critical for increasing the conversion rates at a competitive pace. The company delivers memorable eCommerce website development experience that is important across every facet of consumer engagement. Leveraging the innovative technology of HiConversion, TechUnido has gathered vital insights that have helped the customers to implement and run the eCommerce optimization solutions to deliver higher conversion rates and better consumer buying experiences.

