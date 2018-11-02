EveryStreetURCatwalk I Making Every Street Fashionable with KOOVS

Entertainment

KOOVS.com brings the latest fashion trends inspired by international runways, celebrity looks and on-trend street style.
The brand recently kicked off an exciting Instagram focused campaign titled #EverystreetURCatwalk that captures the distinct fashion style of every individual on the street.
The campaign captured individual style and also encouraged customers to make fashion a part of their everyday life and be comfortable in your own skin!
The campaign was a roaring success and till date this campaign has successfully reached 450+ posts on Instagram under this hashtag and simultaneously on twitter, the hashtag was trending at number 3. There were 6k+ tweets for this campaign and a whopping 3.5 million engagement was achieved across all social media platforms along with a whooping reach of 113 million, again across platforms. Over 500+entries poured in from all over and a large number of celebrity influencers and bloggers were a part of this campaign that took it to greater audiences. The campaign has successfully established a loyal fan base using the digital media.

