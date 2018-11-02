Tech

DRAM Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2018-2027

Comment(0)

Market Scenario:

DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory) is a subtype of RAM and used to run data or command for computer processor. As the technology is growing and all organization adopting modern equipment’s such as personal computers, servers, workstations to eliminate the human errors and complete the task on time. Market for DRAM is growing rapidly. In the past decade, demand for DRAM Market has increased tremendously as modernization is taking place in various sectors. Currently this market has been valued at US high billion and expected to reach market size of US high billion by the end of forecasted period. Currently DRAM market is growing with the CAGR of high.

The global dynamic random-access memory market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to increasing popularity of mobile devices among people, which is propelling the Dynamic random-access memory market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future The global market of DRAM Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2018 – 2023).

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/978

Segmentation:

The Dynamic random-access memory Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises C Asynchronous DRAM, FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM, EDO (Extended Data Output) DRAM, BEDO (Burst Extended Data Output) DRAM, SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM) and RDRAM (Rambus DRAM) and others.

Segmentation by Memory: Comprises 2 Giga Byte, 4 Giga Byte, 8Giga Byte & Among Others.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Consumer electronics (Personal Computers & Mobile Devices), gaming and consoles among others.

Segmentation by DRAM Category: Comprises Component DRAM, Module DRAM among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of DRAM are- Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Kingston (U.S.), Winbond (Taiwan), Nanya (Taiwan), Powerchip Semiconductor (Taiwan), Qimonda (Germany), Transcend Information (Taiwan), Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan) among others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is dominating the global dynamic random-access memory market with the largest market share due to due to the increasing manufacture of dynamic random-access memory in emerging countries such as China, Brazil India and others, which is propelling the market growth in this region and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2023.  Dynamic random-access memory market in North America market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2018 to 2023 due to rapid due to due emergence of new devices in the computing field which includes hybrid device and ultra-thin notebooks in which dynamic random-access memory are widely used. The European market for dynamic random-access memory market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dram-market-978

Industry News: 

  • In May 2016, Samsung brought a new 6GB DRAM chip for mobiles.
  • In April 2016, Samsung started the production of Industry’s First 10-Nanometer Class DRAM.
  • In December 2015, Micron Technology, Inc. announced the partnership between Nanya Technology to license the Micron 1x and 1y DRAM technologies.
  • In November 2015, Micron Technology, Inc., announced the production of 8GB DDR4 NVDIMM in persistent memory category.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail:  sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Also Read
Tech

Mobile Payment Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth,

Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026The mobile payment technologies markethas been segmented based ontype, purchase type, and end-use application. By type, the market is segmented into proximity payment and remote payment. The market for proximity payment technology is further cross-segmented into near field communication (NFC) and QR code payments. The remote payment technology market is […]
Tech

Improve Your Business’ Online Presence with Hatchit Design’s Web Design Services

Hatchit Design is a company that offers web design services to help businesses improve their online presence. They provide their services to a range of businesses from start-ups to large corporate organisations. [KENT, 29/10/2018] – Hatchit Design is a web design company in Bromley that offers an array of services to improve businesses’ online presence. […]
Tech

Position Tracking System Market Segments, Growth, Size, Industry Profits and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Growing demand for indoor position tracking system from retailers and other industry verticals is set to drive the growth of the position tracking system market. Increasing traction of vehicle tracking and fleet analytics are some of the major factors driving the growth of position tracking system market. Additionally, extensive use of position tracking […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *