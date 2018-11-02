Tech

Artificial Intelligence as a Service market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research: Radiant Insights, Inc

radiantmarketreport Comment(0)

November 2, 2018: In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • IBM
  • Google
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • FICO
  • SAS Institute
  • Intel
  • SAP
  • IRIS AI
  • Bigml
  • AI
  • Absolutdata
  • AI
  • Vital AI
  • Rainbird Technologies
  • AI
  • Sift Science
  • AI
  • Cognitive Scale
  • Centurysoft
  • Yottamine Analytics
  • Datarobot
  • AI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, split into

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • Retail
  • Telecommunications
  • Government and defense
  • Manufacturing
  • Energy
  • Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at:  https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-artificial-intelligence-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning
1.4.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Telecommunications
1.5.6 Government and defense
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Energy
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size
2.2 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-artificial-intelligence-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com

Also Read
Tech

Surge Suppressor Market Sales, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2023)

Surge Suppressor This report presents the worldwide Surge Suppressor market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.  Access Full Report: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/reports/global-surge-suppressor-market-insights-forecast-to-2025 This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and […]
Tech

Needle Coke Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Needle Coke Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Needle Coke Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Needle Coke Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players […]
Tech

Global Polyether Ether Ketone Fibre Market 2018-2022 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

Polyether Ether Ketone Fibre   The 'Global and Southeast Asia Polyether Ether Ketone Fibre Industry, 2013-2023 Market Research Report' is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Polyether Ether Ketone Fibre industry with a focus on the Southeast Asia market. Access Full Report: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/reports/global-and-southeast-asia-polyether-ether-ketone-fibre-industry-2018-market-research-report   The report provides key statistics […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *