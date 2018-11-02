8 Benefits of SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud for Business

In February 2017 SAP has launched the next-generation Cloud ERP business suite called SAP S/4HANA Cloud. It is a Software as a Service model of SAP S/4HANA ERP. Digital assistant, Machine learning and predictive analytics are the three technologies that form the foundation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud’s intelligent ERP.

Some of the advantages of SAP S/4HANA Cloud are cost-effective, faster ROI, increased business agility, increases employee productivity and improved efficiency, governance and compliance.

Regardless of your business size (small, midsize and large), you will need to carefully consider whether this Software as a Service model is the right choice for your business.

Benefits of SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud: –

1)The flexibility of Subscription-based pricing: –

This pricing allows companies to pay per month and per user it needs. As and when needed any increase or decrease in the number of the user is possible, which makes SAP S/4HANA Cloud a cost-effective solution. Further, there will be no additional maintenance costs are charged to the customers.

2)Shorter implementation timeline: –

In most of the cases, implementation and deployment of SAP S/4HANA Cloud take a few weeks. With little training, you can start using SAP S/4HANA because of its user-friendly and browser-based user interface.

The deployment of SAP Public Cloud is faster than an on-premises implementation because of the plug-and-play option available for any on-premises as well as any SAP or non-SAP cloud-based software.

3)Guidance from SAP Best practices: –

With SAP best practices, we can easily implement s/4hana public cloud without any guesswork and confusion. By adopting and deploying standard business processes (plan-to-produce, order-to-cash, and hire-to-retire) followed by most companies in your niche, you can implement the product successfully.

4)Post-Production support: –

By using standard business processes and SAP Best practices for deployment, your company’s business analysts are able to address almost all the issues (embedded analytics, running standard report, material updating and customer or vendor record) encountered by the end user. Thus S/4HANA Public Cloud Deployment takes minimal efforts to maintain post-production support.

5)Quarterly Innovations: –

The latest innovations such as machine learning and AI offers tools and features to make sure companies are able to leverage them as soon as someone needs them.

6)Simplified businesses processes: –

For most of the industries such as consumer products, public sector, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, trading, and manufacturing SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud supports Standard business processes. Industry-specific targeted software functions are in the SAP S/4HANA cloud roadmap.

7)Compatibility with 2-tiered cloud architectures: –

Since the launch of SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, there was a steady increase in use as 2-tiered software by large enterprises. In this approach, your main business unit can deploy SAP S/4HANA on-premise while the subsidiaries can implement SAP Public cloud. With this hybrid approach (SAP S/4HANA on-premise and public cloud), the entire organization can benefit from the same system of recording by working in a completely integrated ERP system. The primary reason why the companies considering a 2-tiered approach is because of the same programming language used by both SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud and on-premise, which ensures both systems or tiers integrate with each other.

8)Extensibility: –

The S/4HANA Public Cloud is limited to configuration options and a standard business process. However, it offers complete integration with other SAP HANA powered, on-premises ERP software systems and cloud-based software as a service such as SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Concur and SAP Ariba.