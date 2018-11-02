Health and Wellness

6th annual congress on cardiology and cardiac surgery

Comment(0)

The Cardiac Surgery 2019 Organizing Committee takes an immense pleasure in inviting you to the eventuality of the 6th annual Congress on Cardiology and cardiac surgery for productive interactions and an opportunity to present their work and develop regional collaborations in the field of Cardiology.
Cardiac Surgery 2019 welcomes all the renowned and aspiring researchers, scientists and business delegates, who are significantly putting their effort to improve the life of population with Cardio problem.

Bangkok,Thailand will be the significant venue during 31st Jan – 1st Feb 2019 with the international speakers from different geographical regions to explore the scientific sessions.

Scientific sessions of and Cardiac Surgery 2019 will be systematized on the theme “Exploring Cardiological Research and Innovations”.
Cardiac Surgery 2019 anticipates more than 250 participants around the globe with

· Thought provoking Keynote lectures

· Interactive Oral and Poster presentations

· Speculative Workshops

· Remarkable Exhibitions

· Extravagant Sponsorship opportunities

· Media partners and Collaborators

This year conference will offer generous opportunities for all stakeholders in the arena of Cardiac surgery ,Heart disease, Interventional cardiology and Cardiovascular to picture their research work worldwide.

The main focus of the Cardiac Surgery 2019 will be on Cardiac Surgery ,Cardio vascular and thoracic disease ,Cardio vascular medicine ,Thoracic Surgery and Robotic Surgery ,Vascular Cardiology ,Pediatric Cardiology ,Sports cardiology , Intervention Cardiology , Nuclear Cardiology ,Heart disease and Heart Failure , Diabetes Obesity & Stroke, Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Hypertension and Health Care ,Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery Instrument, Nursing and prevention, Case Reports on Cardiology.
This year’s program, coupled with the Business Opportunity Exchange, is an event you can’t afford to miss!!

Also Read
Health and Wellness

You-Cas Provides First-Class Home Help In Dorset

You-Cas is a small care agency in Dorset that is very well thought of by the people in its care. The team is relatively small and that means that the people for whom they care get to know the staff very well and vice-versa. This means that the carers spend a lot of time with […]
Health and Wellness

Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market: By Production, Value, Supply or Demand and Forecasts 2018-2025

Neonatal phototherapy devices are the medical devices used in the treatment of neonatal jaundice. Neonatal jaundice occurs in majority of newborn babies and if untreated, it may cause severe hyperbilirubinemia that leads to neurological damage or death. Traditional phototherapy devices are commonly used in the phototherapy due to their relative affordability. These devices have improved […]
Health and Wellness

Measles Market Size, Emerging Technologies, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis and Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Measles MarketMarket Scenario Measles also referred as rubeola is a highly contagious disease caused by the rubeola virus. Measles is contracted through exposure to other individuals infected with the rubeola virus. Early symptoms of the disease are fever, red eyes, running nose, and cough. Furthermore, red spots and tiny rashes are […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *