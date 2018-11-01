Education

University of Leicester UK MBA Middle East Webinar

Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

University of Leicester
MBA Webinar
05 November 2018
7:30 pm to 8:30 pm

With, Dr. Peter Rodgers
Associate Professor in Strategy,
MBA Programme Director,
University of Leicester, UK
REGISTER HERE: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-leicester-mba-webinar

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

