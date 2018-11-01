Lifestyle

RPC Lettings Making it Easy For People to Move House Before Christmas

With many people looking to move house and settle in before Christmas one letting specialist, RPC Lettings, has recently provided some advice on how this can be made easy. Some of the top tips provided by the company included the following:
• Confirm your move date
• Choose a removals company
• Organise your packing
• Inform utility companies
• Dismantle furniture
• Empty the loft
• Change of address
• Pets and children
• Keep valuables sale
A spokesperson and representative from RPC Lettings was incredibly eager to comment saying, “Here at RPC Lettings we do not only advertise a high number of amazing properties available to let for our customers to choose from but are also here to provide leading advice in regards to moving, ensuring that all of our customers and clients can move easily without have to face any disasters along the way! If anyone has any questions our team are only ever a phone call away and always more than happy to help.”

About RPC Lettings

RPC Lettings a professional letting agency and property management company offering property lettings, management and property investment in Horwich, Padiham, Burnley, Nelson, Bolton and Wigan amongst other areas. With over 15 years’ experience the company has built a strong reputation for renting properties in these areas and can no doubt assist you whether you are a landlord with a property that you want to let or a portfolio you want to maximise, or a tenant looking for a new property to move in to. For full details regarding the company and to get in touch with their letting experts do not hesitate to visit their website where you will be able to find everything that you are looking for and more.

