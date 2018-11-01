Business

POS Terminal Systems Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout CAGR 2025

The growth in the POS terminal systems over the years as a result of factors for example growth of PIN (Personal Identification Number) and chip-embedded payment cards which can reduce security concerns, increasing utilization of mobile devices for POS connections, big government schemes to promote the usage of POS terminals and payment cards, more prominent implementation of POS terminals in diverse sectors for example hospitality, healthcare and retail, growing literacy levels and speedy urbanization, increase in recent retail, execution of regulations and policies for electronic payment systems and increase in cashless economy have promoted the expansion of the POS machine market globally.

Additionally, trends such as expansion in EMV and NFC technologies, mPOS (mobile point-of-sale), implementation of contactless POS, technological trends, for example, tablet POS systems and motions sensing images and expansion in the retail infrastructure have offered numerous opportunities in the POS machine market.

The global market for POS machine is anticipated to expand at an XX.X% CAGR all through the predicted period to account for a market valuation of approximately US$ XXX.X Billion by 2025 up from a valuation of near about US$ XX.X Billion during 2017.

Market Segmentation

• On the basis of the terminal type, the global market is categorised as POS GSM/GPRS terminal, pocket POS terminal, mobile POS terminal and fixed POS terminal. The mobile POS terminal is estimated to account for a market value of around US$ XX.X Billion during 2025 increasing at a healthy growth pace over 2025. The pocket POS terminal is estimated to increase at the maximum growth rate all through the predicted period, to record a XX.X%CAGR.

• On the basis of the industry type, the global market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & hospitality and retail & consumer goods and others. The manufacturing industry is set to record the maximum growth pace while the retail and consumer goods industry will be dominating the overall market to register a value of approximately US$ XX.X Billion during 2025

• The global market studied on the basis of the region is segmented as Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America. North America region will be dominating the overall market in revenue terms by 2025 to expand at a high XX.X% CAGR all through the predicted period, followed by Asia Pacific. The region exhibits an exponential expansion pace to record the maximum XX.X% CAGR during the predicted period to reach a value of around US$ XX.XBillion by 2025.

Key Market Players

Some of the major companies functional in the global market for POS machines include
• Ingenico Group
• Verifone
• New POS Technology Limited
• Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co. Ltd.
• PAX Technology Limited
• BBPOS Limited, 
• SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Fujian Newland Payment Technology CO. Limited
• Fujian Centerm Information Co. Limited

