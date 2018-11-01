PM Modi Unveils World’s Tallest Statue Measuring 600 feet In Gujarat

Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s memorial on the leader’s 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’s Narmada district. Called the Statue of Unity, the bronze sculpture is the world’s tallest statue measure ing 600 feet (182m) and overshadows China’s Spring Temple Buddha (153m) and USA’s Statue of Liberty (93m). The memorial was constructed in 33 months at Rs.2,989 crore.
