Personalized Nutrition Market Research Report | Analysis, Future Scope and Forecast up to 2025

Axiom MRC Published an “Personalized Nutrition Market Report, By Products, Application, Age group, Providers and Geography- Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2025”

Recent growth of personalized nutrition market has been fuelled by four key factors including:
Increased Demand for Customized Experiences
Greater Appreciation for Healthier Foods and Better Fitness-
The Ability to Track Health Data On Daily Basis Using Wearable Solutions
Ongoing Breakthroughs in Personalized or Precision Medicines.

Personalized Nutrition Market Report, By Products (Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Proteins, Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Specialty Carbohydrates), Application (Wellness, Immune Health, Bone Health, Heart Health, Skin & Nails, Gut Health), Providers (Wellness Centers, Dietician, Food Delivery Services & Diagnostic Companies), Age group and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2025

Personalized Nutrition Market by Geography:
North America- U.S., Canada and Mexico
Europe- Germany, the U.K., France, Italy and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific- China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the world- Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America accounted for the largest market share of personalized nutrition in 2018, dominated by the U.S. The growth in this region is supported by high incomes, world-class fitness and athletics.

Personalized Nutrition Market Players:
BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, Inc. (GX Sciences, Inc.), Habit Food Personalized, LLC, InsideTracker (Segterra), Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, Mixfit Inc. (DSM), Nutrigenomix Inc., Telomere Diagnostics, Inc (TeloYears), Orig3n, Pure Encapsulations, SDC Nutrition Inc., STYRLABS, Vitagene, Vitamin Packs, Inc., and Zipongo.

About Axiom MRC
Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ (also known as Axiom MRC), is a full-service market research and data analytics firm, driven by a simple aim of providing key market intelligence to companies to assist them in taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launches, market competition, consumer or end users, social media trends etc.

