Business

MMTC-PAMP and WWF-India Launch new limited edition silver collectibles with Amazon Fashion

Comment(0)

New Delhi, November 1: MMTC-PAMP is proud to unveil the Conserve Wild India 2018 Series, our latest collectible series created in partnership with WWF-India.

This exclusive, limited edition collection struck in 999.9 Fine Silver focuses on rare, endangered wildlife in India. The Bengal Tiger, Black-necked Crane, Green Turtle and Nilgiri Tahr feature on these coins in carefully crafted, authentic designs based on real images of these species in the wild. Part of the proceeds will go towards supporting the conservation effort of WWF-India.

Roopali Srivastava, Director- Conservation Products, WWF-India said,“We are very excited about our partnership with MMTC-PAMP. The special limited edition series of silver collectible coins that we have jointly developed furthers WWF-India’s mission of conservation and helps us reach out to larger audiences. Partnerships like these only strengthen the voices and conversations around the need to protect and preserve the planet and help build a sustainable green future for our future generations.”

Added Gagan Bhai, National Head of Sales, MMTC-PAMP, “We are delighted at the opportunity to partner with WWF-India, and contribute to the cause of environmental sustainability. We have always focused on crafting clean, green, ethical products through responsible supply chain and manufacturing practices that reduce our pollution footprint and resource consumption.”

MMTC-PAMP and WWF-India are very pleased to announce that this series will be available online exclusively on Amazon India and the WWF-India store.

Commenting on the launch, Arun Sirdeshmukh, Business Head, Amazon Fashion said, “We are excited to launch the Conserve Wild India 2018 series, limited edition silver coins designed by MMTC–PAMP and WWF-India exclusively online on Amazon Fashion. The beautifully crafted designs convey a strong social message of animal welfare and will definitely help in spreading greater awareness especially during the festive season. MMTC-PAMP is one of the most trusted brands for precious coins and this exclusive launch reiterates their trust in Amazon to reach customers throughout the country with fast and secured delivery.”

Vibha Sarin Prabhakar, COO- Retail Operations, MMTC-PAMP, said,“As India’s first LBMA-accredited gold and silver refinery, our Indian products are also global quality benchmarks. We are delighted to be showcasing this series on Amazon, one of our fastest-growing channels to reach our customers.”
###

Also Read
Business

﻿Global Bipolar Forceps and Microscissors Market Status, Industry Overview, Trends and Outlook 2018 – 2025

The market intelligence study on Global Bipolar Forceps and Microscissors Market provides an exclusive tool for evaluating the market, feature opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the Bipolar Forceps and Microscissors industry.The market report focuses […]
Business

Cloud-based English Language Learning Market Key Players, CAGR(7.69%), Trends and forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Cloud-based English Language Learning Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Cloud-based English Language Learning industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. […]
Business

2018-2023 Global and Regional Cleaning Sewage Suction Trucks Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

HNY Research projects that the Cleaning Sewage Suction Trucks market size will grow from USD XX Million in 2017 to USD XX Million by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023. The prime objective of this […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *